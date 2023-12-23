Warmer for Christmas Eve, ahead of rain chances on Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to stick around over the next few days, but we are staying dry heading into Christmas Eve. Changes begin to arrive as rain chances will be on the rise Christmas Day ahead of colder temperatures just in time for the new year.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will continue to cool as we head into the overnight with most locations falling into the middle and upper 30s. A few clouds will continue to stick around, but we can expect more sunshine to mix in as we head through our Sunday.

Any Christmas Eve plans look just fine for Sunday as we’ll look to stay dry through the afternoon and evening with only a few clouds in the mix. Temperatures will climb a little more thanks to sunshine as highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight as Santa begins to delivers gifts across East Tennessee.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will quickly return to the picture as we head into Christmas morning with light to moderate rain pushing in throughout the day. While rain will remain off and on throughout the day, you’ll want to keep the umbrella or rain jacket with you if you are heading out to see friends and family. Highs will be back into the middle 50s, but changes are on the horizon.

We’ll keep spotty to scattered showers around through early Tuesday before we slowly begin to dry out. Highs stay steady in the middle to upper 50s through Wednesday, before quickly cooling just before the New Year arrives. Expect highs to return tp the middle 40s with mornings near freezing by next weekend.

Rain arrives for Christmas Day ahead of colder temperatures (WVLT)

