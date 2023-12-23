Zoo Knoxville keeping animals warm in the winter months

Cold-blooded animals, like ‘Big Al’ the tortoise, get a different habitat for the winter months.
Cold blooded animals, like 'Big Al' the tortoise, get a different habitat for the winter months.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, Zoo Knoxville prepares for colder temperatures to ensure the animals stay safe and warm.

“It may feel a little cool to us, and we wanna throw on a little puffy jacket, but to a lot of our animals around here that are covered in fur, this is a glorious day for them,” said Drew Rowan, Chief Operating Officer at Zoo Knoxville.

Cold-blooded animals like ‘Big Al, ’ the more than 150-year-old tortoise, get a change of scenery for the winter months.

“They don’t have those hardy coats that other animals have, so we do move the cold-blooded animals inside during the winter,” said Rowan.

For some animals, like red pandas, the colder climates are when they thrive.

“This is their perfect weather,” said Sarah Glass, Zoo Knoxville curator of red pandas. “They think this is fabulous. They will even lay out here in the snow.”

Each animal has access to its own heated indoor habitat, so they can choose to go inside if that’s more comfortable for them.

