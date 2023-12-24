Final day of the year for Knoxville farmer's market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nourish Knoxville’s winter farmer’s market has been taking place every Saturday in December. The market brings in vendors from around a 150 mile radius to Knoxville to sell their handmade goods and homegrown produce.

With the holidays right around the corner, this was a chance for shoppers to get some last minute supplies before the holiday festivities begin.

“We’re doing our last minute shopping, getting some veggies for Christmas dinner and enjoying the nice weather,” shopper Maggie Schroeder said.

The farmer’s market gives vendors a chance to show off their products to the public and make some last minute sales ahead of Christmas.

“Everybody trying get that last-minute gift to get under the tree,” Aaron Gallagher, the owner of SoKno Woodworking. “We’re glad that we can be here and provide that for people and. Or just appreciate everyone showed out today.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.