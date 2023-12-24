Keeping seniors safe this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we hit the holidays and cooler temperatures, an East Tennessee group wants to pay special attention to our seniors.

“It is a difficult time of year,” Right at Home East Tennessee Foothills owner Kimberley Hogan said.

Right at Home is an organization that provides home care and assistance to seniors throughout East Tennessee.

Hogan said even the holiday season can put older people at risk.

“Seniors are very lonely when they don’t get to get out and see other people or have those people dropping by; they start to think about the holidays and being alone at that time as well,” Hogan said.

That’s why she recommends people check in on older friends and relatives. Another critical thing to do is to make sure they stay warm.

“Take a look around that area where they’re living, wherever that might be. Make sure doorways and windows are caulked or weather-striped appropriately. You want to look at the furnace to be sure it’s being maintained properly,” Hogan said.

She also says it’s good to have an emergency kit so they can use it in worst-case scenarios like a winter storm or power outage. A regular phone call or home visit throughout the year helps make this easier.

“Interaction is probably the most important thing. Families, friends, caregivers; those are all very important,” Hogan said.

Right at Home can provide this service to families if they cannot reach an elderly friend or family member’s house.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.