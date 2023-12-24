Knoxville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 24, an officer was dispatched to the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way after reports that shots were fired from a silver sedan at nearby residents, then crashed into a Chilhowee Park fence on Lakeside Street.

The driver ran from the car and was confronted by the officer. He then fired a shot at the officer at least once, with the officer returning fire in defense. The man then fled to the woods in the Lakeside area, according to KPD officials.

Neither the officer nor the man were injured in the shooting.

After searching the woods, the man was found unresponsive, and officers administered Narcan to help the man regain consciousness. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to reports. KPD said he is currently being interviewed by Investigations Bureau detectives.

KPD said because there were no injuries in the shooting, the investigation will be led by the KPD Investigations Bureau, and the KPD Office of Professional Standards opened an internal investigation to ensure the officer involved followed all proper policies and procedures.

