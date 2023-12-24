Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville

One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating a deadly shooting at a home in North Knoxville.

Officers responded to 427 E. Oldham Ave. and found one man inside.

“Responding officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead as a result of his injuries,” officials said. “All involved parties are accounted for and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.”

No charges were filed yet as the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story.

