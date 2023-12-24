Knoxville police investigating shooting near Market Square, searching for shooter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to Krutch Park around 9:40 p.m. and found one man shot.

“Multiple individuals, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene of the shooting,” officials said. “Extensive efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects.”

Police initially believed the victim did not have life-threatening injuries but they said his condition has since deteriorated. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Investigators said the victim was in a “brief verbal argument,” before the shooting happened.

This is a developing story.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Krutch Park for undetermined reasons at around 9:40 p.m. tonight. Multiple individuals, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene of the shooting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NnhDoMoRk2 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.