Knoxville police investigating shooting near Market Square, searching for shooter

A man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to Krutch Park around 9:40 p.m. and found one man shot.

“Multiple individuals, possibly juveniles, were seen running from the scene of the shooting,” officials said. “Extensive efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects.”

Police initially believed the victim did not have life-threatening injuries but they said his condition has since deteriorated. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Investigators said the victim was in a “brief verbal argument,” before the shooting happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say
Shawn Henry Burger wanted by Jefferson City Police Department
Jefferson City police searching for suspect after officer dragged behind car during stop
Retro alarm clocks greet you in your room at The Wayback.
New Wayback Hotel takes guests back to the 50s & 60s

Latest News

Market will return in January of 2024
Final day of the year for Knoxville farmer's market
A section of Tazewell Pike was closed Saturday as crews worked a house fire
Part of Tazewell Pike partially closed due to house fire
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged