Nashville selected to host Premier League Morning Live fan festival in 2024

Thousands are expected to attend the street festival on Lower Broadway.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Premier League and NBC Sports announced that Nashville would be host to the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival.

The festival will be held on April 6-7, 2024, where thousands of soccer fans are expected to be on Lower Broadway.

“Hosting this world-class event from the Premier League and NBC Sports is another step for Nashville in establishing itself on the world stage as a soccer and sports city. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world and showcasing our great live music and southern hospitality,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. “The event will bring economic benefits for local businesses, amplify Nashville’s role as a dynamic economic hub and provide marketing and advertising exposure for Music City that we could not afford to buy. The festival will be free and filled with fun, family-friendly activities, and Nashvillians will have a chance to celebrate the great game of soccer right in their backyard.”

There is no cost to attend. Registration for the event will be available in early 2024. For more information, click here. Specific dates, times and viewing platforms will be announced in the coming weeks, according to NBC.

The Nashville fan festival will be the ninth Premier League Mornings Live. Nearly 70,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended the Premier League Mornings Live events.

