Nurses handmake Christmas sweaters for NICU babies

This marks the sixth consecutive year of the tradition at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Ascension St. Thomas NICU babies
Ascension St. Thomas NICU babies(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nurses at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown’s NICU helped brighten the holiday season for their smallest residents with handcrafted Christmas sweaters.

Nurses Kim Meek and Olivia Sizemore were joined by team members and community contributors.

“This marks the sixth consecutive year of this tradition,” the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown said in a statement.

Additionally, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt also shared photos of babies in the NICU  dressed in the holiday spirit for their first Christmas.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital added that the photos do not represent safe sleep practices and that the pictures were carefully created as keepsakes for the parents.

