Part of Tazewell Pike partially closed due to house fire
A section of Tazewell Pike was closed Saturday as crews worked a house fire
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the 8200 block of Tazewell Pike for a reported house fire.
They closed part of the road so crews could work.
Officials asked the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
