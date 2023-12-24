Part of Tazewell Pike partially closed due to house fire

A section of Tazewell Pike was closed Saturday as crews worked a house fire
A section of Tazewell Pike was closed Saturday as crews worked a house fire
A section of Tazewell Pike was closed Saturday as crews worked a house fire(RMFD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the 8200 block of Tazewell Pike for a reported house fire.

They closed part of the road so crews could work.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
A Knoxville couple plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses.
Homeland security manager, husband plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses
Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire with possible victim
Woman dead after Knoxville house fire, KFD says
Tony Mills was stabbed to death earlier this week. He was a longtime fifth grade social...
Maryville community remembers beloved teacher
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person

Latest News

One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville
NOURISH KNOXVILLE WINTER FARMER'S MARKET
Final day of the year for Knoxville farmer's market
Few clouds around on Christmas Eve
Warmer for Christmas Eve, ahead of rain chances on Christmas Day
Retro alarm clocks greet you in your room at The Wayback.
New Wayback Hotel takes guests back to the 50s & 60s