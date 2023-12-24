Part of Tazewell Pike partially closed due to house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the 8200 block of Tazewell Pike for a reported house fire.

They closed part of the road so crews could work.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Tazewell Pike at the 8200 block will be closed for a house fire in the area. Please consider alternate routes if you need to travel this direction. pic.twitter.com/4qUtWW9Qjz — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) December 24, 2023

