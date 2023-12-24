Power play dooms Ice Bears in loss to Storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two of the Quad City Storm’s three goals came with a man advantage on Saturday night as the visitors from Illinois took down the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2.

Knoxville opened the scoring on Dawson McKinney’s second goal of the season just 1:09 into the first period.

The Ice Bears carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Quad City controlled the majority of the second period, scoring the tying goal off a one-timer from Logan Nelson. Cole Golka’s goal with 6:32 remaining in the period gave the Storm a 2-1 lead heading to the third.

The Storm added to its lead on the team’s second play goal of the night, courtesy of Michael Moran early in the period. Knoxville pulled within a goal on Cole McKechney’s fourth goal of the year with less than five minutes remaining, but the Ice Bears were unable to score an equalizer.

Knoxville now sits two points behind Quad City for the 7th spot in the SPHL standings. The Ice Bears have a one-point lead over Evansville for the league’s final playoff spot.

Dawson McKinney was the lone Ice Bear to be named one of the three stars of the game. Cole Golka earned first star honors.

The Ice Bears (8-11) return to action on Tuesday at home against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (10-5-3). Puck drop is set for 6:00.

