Power play dooms Ice Bears in loss to Storm

Knoxville drops first matchup against Quad City this season
The Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Quad City Storm 3-2 on Saturday.
The Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Quad City Storm 3-2 on Saturday.(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two of the Quad City Storm’s three goals came with a man advantage on Saturday night as the visitors from Illinois took down the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2.

Knoxville opened the scoring on Dawson McKinney’s second goal of the season just 1:09 into the first period.

The Ice Bears carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Quad City controlled the majority of the second period, scoring the tying goal off a one-timer from Logan Nelson. Cole Golka’s goal with 6:32 remaining in the period gave the Storm a 2-1 lead heading to the third.

The Storm added to its lead on the team’s second play goal of the night, courtesy of Michael Moran early in the period. Knoxville pulled within a goal on Cole McKechney’s fourth goal of the year with less than five minutes remaining, but the Ice Bears were unable to score an equalizer.

Knoxville now sits two points behind Quad City for the 7th spot in the SPHL standings. The Ice Bears have a one-point lead over Evansville for the league’s final playoff spot.

Dawson McKinney was the lone Ice Bear to be named one of the three stars of the game. Cole Golka earned first star honors.

The Ice Bears (8-11) return to action on Tuesday at home against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (10-5-3). Puck drop is set for 6:00.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
A Knoxville couple plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses.
Homeland security manager, husband plead guilty to making Tennessee driver’s licenses
Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire with possible victim
Woman dead after Knoxville house fire, KFD says
Tony Mills was stabbed to death earlier this week. He was a longtime fifth grade social...
Maryville community remembers beloved teacher
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person

Latest News

The West Rebels celebrate after winning the Heritage High Christmas Invitational Championship
Heritage and West capture Christmas tournament titles
Kingsford Adjei
One Knoxville SC signs star South Georgia player
Two Knox County high schools made coaching changes to their football programs on Thursday...
High school football coaching changes continue in East Tennessee
Tarleton State guard Lue Williams (4) drives against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30)...
Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State