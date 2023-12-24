Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Shawn Henry Burger wanted by Jefferson City Police Department
Jefferson City police searching for suspect after officer dragged behind car during stop
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say

Latest News

Market will return in January of 2024
Final day of the year for Knoxville farmer's market
A section of Tazewell Pike was closed Saturday as crews worked a house fire
Part of Tazewell Pike partially closed due to house fire
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested