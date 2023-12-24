Rainy and breezy Christmas Day, much colder by the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will continue to build as we head through the overnight giving us a milder start to Christmas Day. Rain chances will also be on the rise with the best opportunity coming during Christmas morning before turning more scattered into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will slowly increase after midnight with the better coverage in rain coming for our Christmas morning closer to daybreak. Temperatures will be milder in comparison to the last few nights as clouds and rain help to act as a blanket and keep us warmer. Expect lows to be in the lower to middle 40s as you step out the door Christmas morning.

Off and on rain will continue as we head through the day and into the evening. Showers and downpours will become a little more scattered the later in the day we go as most of the moisture pushes to the north and east. Highs will be back above average as we head into the middle and upper 50s. It will be breezy though as winds could gust closer to 70 mph in the mountains with gust closer to 20 to 25 mph in the valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Changes will begin to arrive as we head into the middle of the week as we see colder temperatures making their way into the region. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s overnight with highs only in the lower 40s. Spotty rain and snow showers will move in for Thursday and Friday. The better opportunity for snow will be in the higher elevations, but we can’t rule out a stray flurry or snow shower outside of the high country.

Temperatures will remain much colder as we head into the New Year as overnights drop into the middle 20s with a mic of sun and clouds during the afternoon.

Rainy start with colder temperatures to end the week (WVLT)

