Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing woman

The woman was last seen on Central Avenue Pike
Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs(Knoxville Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday morning, the Knoxville Police Department announced that a statewide Silver Alert had been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman named Deborah Skaggs, who also answers to Debbie.

According to KPD, Skaggs was last seen around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 wearing a pink plaid jacket, pink pants and gray Sketcher shoes while leaving the Comfort Suites on Central Avenue Pike in a silver Ford Flex with Kentucky tags.

Deborah has dementia and other medical conditions, according to officials. If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, KPD asks that you call 911.

