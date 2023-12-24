Warm again today, rain moves in Christmas morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine is with again on Sunday with temperatures back into the 60s. Rain will move in for Christmas Day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, Christmas Eve is not a bad day. After a cold and frosty start, we’re warming into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. It’ll be pretty pleasant for any last minute shopping.

As we move into the overnight hours we’ll have increasing clouds and staying in the low to mid 40s for the low on Christmas Morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

By daybreak on Christmas Day we’ll have scattered batches of rain moving through.

Through the daytime on Monday we could pick up close to a quarter of an inch of rain. The rain isn’t done just yet. More off and on rain showers will be move through headed into Tuesday as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty to stray showers linger into the end of next week with highs dropping into the 40s by the end of the week! Rain could transition into some mountain snow by the end of the week. It looks like cold air sticks around just beyond that 8-day planner and around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Staying dry on Sunday, rainy on Monday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.