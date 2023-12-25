Beating traffic during the holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA said wherever you go this holiday season, expect it to be busy.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said, “The roads, airlines and cruise ships will be more crowded than normal.”

Most people traveling this holiday season will be driving. Cooper said people need to pack their patience along with other necessities.

“AAA recommends drivers keep a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle,” Cooper said.

This includes a flashlight, food, non-perishable food and a cell phone charger. AAA said the busiest days on the road this week will be Dec. 28 and 30.

Cooper said, “AAA expects road travel to be the second highest on record.”

If you plan to fly, cancellations are always on people’s minds and how to avoid missing a flight.

“By law, travelers are entitled to a refund if an airline cancels their flight,” Cooper said.

If you’re still planning a flight for the holidays, AAA said there’s an easy thing you can do.

“Book early flights. Early flights are less likely to be delayed and canceled and even if they are you have more flexibility to book later in the day,” Cooper said.

She also said avoid traveling during the afternoon time. The best time to travel will be before lunch or after 7 p.m.

AAA said people will likely pay the same amount at the pump this holiday season as last year.

