Beating traffic during the holiday season

AAA said Dec. 28 is the busiest travel day this week
American Airlines announced the company is adding a flight to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.
American Airlines announced the company is adding a flight to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA said wherever you go this holiday season, expect it to be busy.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said, “The roads, airlines and cruise ships will be more crowded than normal.”

Most people traveling this holiday season will be driving. Cooper said people need to pack their patience along with other necessities.

“AAA recommends drivers keep a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle,” Cooper said.

This includes a flashlight, food, non-perishable food and a cell phone charger. AAA said the busiest days on the road this week will be Dec. 28 and 30.

Cooper said, “AAA expects road travel to be the second highest on record.”

If you plan to fly, cancellations are always on people’s minds and how to avoid missing a flight.

“By law, travelers are entitled to a refund if an airline cancels their flight,” Cooper said.

If you’re still planning a flight for the holidays, AAA said there’s an easy thing you can do.

“Book early flights. Early flights are less likely to be delayed and canceled and even if they are you have more flexibility to book later in the day,” Cooper said.

She also said avoid traveling during the afternoon time. The best time to travel will be before lunch or after 7 p.m.

AAA said people will likely pay the same amount at the pump this holiday season as last year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
A man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
More police presence in Market Square after shooting, KPD searching for suspect
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect in the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way.
Man charged following officer-involved shooting in East Knoxville, KPD says
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale

Latest News

Apartment fire on Pickett Avenue
Fire crews respond to house fire in Mechanicsville
Knoxville Fire Department responds to apartment fire on N. Broadway
Cat dies in apartment fire on North Broadway, Knoxville Fire says
Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
A woman was pulled from her rolled over SUV on Christmas Eve in Springfield, TN.
Woman allegedly pulled from rollover crash by ‘good Samaritan’ in Springfield
Off and on rain showers on Christmas Day.
Rain for Christmas Day