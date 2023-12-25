Cat dies in apartment fire on North Broadway, Knoxville Fire says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At about 6:32 a.m. on Christmas morning, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment building on North Broadway at Fairmont Blvd.

When KFD arrived, crews successfully entered the building, extinguished the fire and contained the damage to one apartment on the second floor of the building. The apartment had moderate water and smoke damage, according to officials.

KFD said the building’s smoke detector system was working, which alerted everyone living there to the fire. All occupants were evacuated safely and multiple animals were rescued, but one cat died.

The KFD Investigation Units were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

