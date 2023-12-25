Fire crews respond to house fire in Mechanicsville

One bedroom sustained smoke and water damage
Apartment fire on Pickett Avenue
Apartment fire on Pickett Avenue(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning on Pickett Avenue.

Crews responded to 1417 Pickett Ave. just after 11 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. According to KFD, the fire was contained to one bedroom, which suffered a moderate amount of smoke and water damage.

All four people who lived in the home were there when the fire started and made it out safely. The home had working smoke detectors, according to KFD.

KFD investigators were investigating the cause of the fire.

