Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday morning, the Knoxville Police Department announced that a statewide Silver Alert had been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman named Deborah Skaggs, who also answers to Debbie.

According to KPD, Skaggs went around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 wearing a pink plaid jacket, pink pants and gray Sketcher shoes while leaving the Comfort Suites on Central Avenue Pike in a silver Ford Flex with Kentucky tags.

She was found Monday morning in North Carolina.

“She is being transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation but is otherwise in good health,” officials said.

