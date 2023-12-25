Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says

The woman was last seen on Central Avenue Pike
By Avery Jordan and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday morning, the Knoxville Police Department announced that a statewide Silver Alert had been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman named Deborah Skaggs, who also answers to Debbie.

According to KPD, Skaggs went around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 wearing a pink plaid jacket, pink pants and gray Sketcher shoes while leaving the Comfort Suites on Central Avenue Pike in a silver Ford Flex with Kentucky tags.

She was found Monday morning in North Carolina.

“She is being transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation but is otherwise in good health,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
More police presence in Market Square after shooting, KPD searching for suspect
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect in the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way.
Man charged following officer-involved shooting in East Knoxville, KPD says
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale

Latest News

A woman was pulled from her rolled over SUV on Christmas Eve in Springfield, TN.
Woman allegedly pulled from rollover crash by ‘good Samaritan’ in Springfield
Off and on rain showers on Christmas Day.
Rain for Christmas Day
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Christmas Day will feature rain and mild temperatures
Rainy and breezy Christmas Day, much colder by the end of the week