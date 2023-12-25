Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
The woman was last seen on Central Avenue Pike
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday morning, the Knoxville Police Department announced that a statewide Silver Alert had been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman named Deborah Skaggs, who also answers to Debbie.
According to KPD, Skaggs went around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 wearing a pink plaid jacket, pink pants and gray Sketcher shoes while leaving the Comfort Suites on Central Avenue Pike in a silver Ford Flex with Kentucky tags.
She was found Monday morning in North Carolina.
“She is being transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation but is otherwise in good health,” officials said.
