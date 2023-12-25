Rain for Christmas Day

Scattered batches of rain will move through on Christmas Day
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain showers will move through the area for Christmas day. We’ll turn colder as we move into the middle of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered batches of rain will move across the area as we move through our Monday. So pretty wet for most of Christmas.

We will be a tad bit cooler through the day as temperatures stay in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll be mild overnight moving into Tuesday with periods of rain continuing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Changes will begin to arrive as we head into the middle of the week as we see colder temperatures making their way into the region. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s overnight with highs only in the lower 40s. Spotty rain and snow showers will move in for Thursday and Friday. The better opportunity for snow will be in the higher elevations, but we can’t rule out a stray flurry or snow shower outside of the high country.

Temperatures will remain much colder as we head into the New Year as overnights drop into the middle 20s with a mic of sun and clouds during the afternoon.

On and off rain for Christmas Day, then turning colder.
On and off rain for Christmas Day, then turning colder.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing woman
A man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
More police presence in Market Square after shooting, KPD searching for suspect
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect in the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way.
Man charged following officer-involved shooting in East Knoxville, KPD says
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant

Latest News

Christmas Day will feature rain and mild temperatures
Rainy and breezy Christmas Day, much colder by the end of the week
Pigeon Forge, TN
Warm again today, rain moves in Christmas morning
Clouds keep us a little warmer for Christmas Eve
Warmer for Christmas Eve, ahead of rain chances on Christmas Day
Clouds keep us a little warmer for Christmas Eve
Warmer for Christmas Eve, ahead of rain chances on Christmas Day