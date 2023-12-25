KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain showers will move through the area for Christmas day. We’ll turn colder as we move into the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered batches of rain will move across the area as we move through our Monday. So pretty wet for most of Christmas.

We will be a tad bit cooler through the day as temperatures stay in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll be mild overnight moving into Tuesday with periods of rain continuing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Changes will begin to arrive as we head into the middle of the week as we see colder temperatures making their way into the region. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s overnight with highs only in the lower 40s. Spotty rain and snow showers will move in for Thursday and Friday. The better opportunity for snow will be in the higher elevations, but we can’t rule out a stray flurry or snow shower outside of the high country.

Temperatures will remain much colder as we head into the New Year as overnights drop into the middle 20s with a mic of sun and clouds during the afternoon.

On and off rain for Christmas Day, then turning colder. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

