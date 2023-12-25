Scattered showers as milder temperatures stick around Tuesday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the latest on a pattern change.
Temperatures remain above average Tuesday afternoon
Temperatures remain above average Tuesday afternoon(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll keep rain chances in the mix through the overnight with isolated to scattered showers as we await the arrival of the slow moving cold front. Temperatures continue to remain mild as we stay above average ahead of bigger changes by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A warmer night is on the way as we continue to keep clouds in place with a few isolated showers. As you wake up and head out the door Tuesday morning we can expect lows to be in the lower 50s.

Keep the rain gear nearby through the day as we’ll see scattered showers developing through the afternoon and slowly pushing to the east through the evening. Once again we’re looking at an afternoon above average as we warm into the lower 60s. Winds will be on the calmer side as they remain out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Drier air finally begins to arrive by Wednesday as we bring back some sunshine.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower can’t be ruled out as we head into Wednesday, but the better chance for that will be in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be a bit closer to normal as we are back into the middle 50s. The bigger changes arrive heading into Thursday as we await the arrival of a clipper moving in from the north and west.

Colder temperatures arrive for the afternoon and mornings as we are back close to freezing and highs in the middle 40s. We’ll keep a close eye on moisture as well as we could see a few rain showers transition to snow showers Thursday night into Friday. The best chance for this remains in the mountains, where it will be colder.

Big changes on the way as we cool down to start the New Year
Big changes on the way as we cool down to start the New Year(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

