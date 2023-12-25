Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

Vols are the highest ranked team in the SEC
Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball rose two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll released on Christmas Day.

The Vols are coming off a 65-46 win over Tarleton State to close the 2023 portion of their 2023-24 slate.

Tennessee is the highest-ranked of the three SEC teams. Kentucky is ranked No. 8, while Ole Miss is at No. 23.

Rick Barnes has now led the Vols to a ranking in the AP Top 25 100 times. It’s the 46th straight week Tennessee has earned a spot in the Top 25.

The Tennessee Lady Vols failed to receive a vote in the women’s poll despite an 85-63 win over Wofford in Rickea Jackson’s return to the lineup.

The Lady Vols face Liberty on New Year’s Eve at 2:00. The Vols return to action on January 2nd at home against Norfolk State.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
A man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
More police presence in Market Square after shooting, KPD searching for suspect
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect in the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way.
Man charged following officer-involved shooting in East Knoxville, KPD says
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale

Latest News

Tarleton State guard Lue Williams (4) drives against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30)...
Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State
Tennessee Head Basketball Coach named as an eligible candidate for the Naismith Basketball HOF...
Rick Barnes named as candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day
Josh Heupel talks on the latest Tennessee Vols.
Heupel on National Signing Day