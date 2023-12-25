Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball rose two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll released on Christmas Day.

The Vols are coming off a 65-46 win over Tarleton State to close the 2023 portion of their 2023-24 slate.

Tennessee is the highest-ranked of the three SEC teams. Kentucky is ranked No. 8, while Ole Miss is at No. 23.

Rick Barnes has now led the Vols to a ranking in the AP Top 25 100 times. It’s the 46th straight week Tennessee has earned a spot in the Top 25.

The Tennessee Lady Vols failed to receive a vote in the women’s poll despite an 85-63 win over Wofford in Rickea Jackson’s return to the lineup.

The Lady Vols face Liberty on New Year’s Eve at 2:00. The Vols return to action on January 2nd at home against Norfolk State.

