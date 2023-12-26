10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

