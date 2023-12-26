Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition

Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn baby from the trash Saturday night, Honolulu EMS said.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn from the trash.

Officials with Honolulu EMS say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. KHNL reports that a Kahala resident heard an unknown woman screaming outside his home and called 911 after realizing she was giving birth.

Police say the man found a newborn girl in a trash bin after seeing the woman walk away from the scene.

The baby was taken in serious condition to Kapiolani Medical Center.

“Hearing about it is heartbreaking, really,” resident Christen Tominaga said. “Just knowing that that’s a helpless little one, but I’m glad somebody found the baby. Hopefully, it’s getting all the care and love it needs right now.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Hawaii’s Child Welfare Services hotline is a source for assistance whenever there is a concern about a child’s safety, including situations where a parent may feel overwhelmed about caring for a child.

The agency said that the holidays can be a stressful time for some, and reaching out for support is encouraged and not something to be ashamed of.

Child Welfare Services has resources that are available 24 hours a day, sevem days a week. To report suspected child abuse and/or neglect, call 1-888-380-3088.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro responds to house fire in Powell community.
Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire in Powell
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant

Latest News

Damage resulting from an overnight fire at a home Beyonce used to live in as a child is shown...
Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning
GRAPHIC: Israel's military was reviewing reports of a Sunday strike at a refugee camp. (CNN,...
GRAPHIC: 250 killed over past 24 hours in central Gaza, report says
On & off showers continue today ahead of cooler air
On & off showers continue today ahead of cooler air
The Eells family says their new wheelchair-accessible van is a life-changing gift for...
Girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gifted ‘life-changing’ van for Christmas