Crime Stoppers looking for more tips in downtown shooting

By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for more information after a man was shot in Krutch Park Saturday night. 

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said there would be an increased presence of officers downtown to keep everyone safe. 

Farragut resident Rick Grapski definitely noticed Tuesday.

“Usually, police cars will be parked up a block. I’ve never seen them patrolling this area before,” Grapski said.

Grapski went on a walk with his family Tuesday through downtown. He said even after the shooting, he feels safe.

“People are out here enjoying the day. Shootings are uncommon, I think. We just feel safe here.” Grapski said.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is still looking for more tips and information on the shooting. Stacey Payne with Crime Stoppers said there’s a sense of urgency in shooting cases.

“When you’re looking at a shooting, it’s a crime of violence, and it’s fearful because they shot and anybody could’ve been out and about and around and gotten caught up in it,” Payne said.

Payne said everyone should be alert to their surroundings wherever they go. She also stresses Knoxville is a safe place.

“These incidents happen, but you need to stop and take a look at the overall. You’re in a safe location,” Payne said.

Knoxville Police are looking for multiple people of interest in the shooting. The person shot is in stable condition. You can send tips to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers said you could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest. 

Knoxville Police continue to investigate.

