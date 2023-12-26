Girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gifted ‘life-changing’ van for Christmas

A family got a huge surprise on Christmas Eve: a wheelchair-accessible van for their daughter who has cerebral palsy. (KYW, MARY ANN EELLS, CNN)
By KYW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (KYW) - A New Jersey family will always remember the Christmas when they received a wheelchair-accessible van, a life-changing gift for their 7-year-old daughter.

Fire truck sirens filled the Eells family’s neighborhood as Santa led a procession for a Christmas Eve surprise. With the help of a local car dealership, Marino Cartier, the founder of non-profit Wigs and Wishes, gifted the family a wheelchair-accessible van.

The family says the van is a life-changing gift for 7-year-old AnnaMae Eells, who was born with cerebral palsy and has trouble walking.

“She can use her walker and walk up the ramp. If she’s not feeling up to walk, we can push her in. The wheelchair has straps, so we can just strap her right on in. It’s independence. It’s life-changing,” said AnnaMae’s mother, Mary Ann Eells.

AnnaMae has an upcoming surgery Friday, and her parents say the new van will be useful when going to and from the hospital.

“Carrying her is getting harder and harder, and we’re hurting ourselves,” said AnnaMae’s father, Ed Eells.

The 7-year-old’s parents say she’s full of energy and doesn’t let cerebral palsy stop her from doing what she loves, like dressing up as Elvis Presley and listening to his music.

“Ever since we went to Graceland, she saw the grave, and ever since that day, that’s all she cares about is Elvis,” Ed Eells said.

The King of Rock made an appearance Christmas Eve, too, as first responders and neighbors watched.

“This was my dream come true,” AnnaMae said.

It’s a dream that the Eells say has now become a reality, thanks to the generosity of others.

“We always try to help everybody else, and this is just overwhelming,” Ed Eells said.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro responds to house fire in Powell community.
Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire in Powell
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant

Latest News

On & off rain today
On & off showers continue today ahead of cooler air
A family got a huge surprise on Christmas Eve: a wheelchair-accessible van for their daughter...
Family surprised with wheelchair-accessible van for daughter with cerebral palsy
The usually bustling streets of Jesus' birthplace were quiet, with shops closed and hotels...
Bethlehem cancels Christmas celebrations in solidarity with Gaza
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., arrives on Capitol Hill, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt