Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians opens online cookie orders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We might be at the tail end of the Christmas season, but Girl Scout cookie season is just beginning. Starting now, the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians are taking online cookie preorders.

It’s the first phase in the “Cookie Season Timeline.” Online orders will be open via a scout through the end of the year and into next year, with the first deliveries expected in late January or early February. Starting Feb. 16 and through March 17, Girl Scouts will sell cookies in person at grocery stores and other locations.

Those who want to grab a box of cookies can do so here.

