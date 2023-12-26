New Year’s at the Sunsphere returns to Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s celebrations are returning to World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville this year.

The event will feature food trucks, activities (like a silent disco planned for 9 p.m.), Knox Vegas DJs and more. Live music will also start at 10 p.m., with a Sunsphere ball drop scheduled for midnight.

The event is free to the public and happens rain or shine. City parking garages, like Locust Street and Market Square, will also be free all day.

