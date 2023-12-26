Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
A man was shot near Market Square Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
More police presence in Market Square after shooting, KPD searching for suspect
One person was killed in a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night, according to officials...
Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting in North Knoxville, suspect charged
Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect in the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way.
Man charged following officer-involved shooting in East Knoxville, KPD says
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale
Grades are in: State evaluates Knox County Schools on A to F scale

Latest News

Turning colder to end the week
Scattered showers as milder temperatures stick around Tuesday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love