On & off showers continue today ahead of cooler air

Meteorologist Paige Noel says cooler air and some rain to snow showers arrives later this week.
On & off rain today
On & off rain today
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers stick around today making for a gloomy day. We’ll slowly dry out and cool down towards the end of the week with the chance for some spotty rain to snow showers in the higher elevations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers are here this morning and stick around on and off throughout the day. Temperatures are mild as we start out in the low to mid-50s.

We’re looking at a 60% coverage of on and off rain showers throughout the day. Temperatures warm up to near 62 degrees this afternoon. Showers become more spotty overnight as we dry out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated sprinkles linger Wednesday and Thursday as cold air slowly settles in. Highs are in the mid-50s on Wednesday to the mid-40s by Thursday. Mornings drop back into the 30s starting Thursday morning and lasting throughout the week and into the weekend.

Clouds and spotty showers move in Friday. Highs are only in the lower 40s, so that rain could transition into some snow mainly for the higher elevations.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs are in the 40s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It looks like we’ll start 2024 with some spotty rain to higher elevation snow.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

