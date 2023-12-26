Scam caller falsely impersonating sheriff, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says

The scam caller has been claiming to be “Lt. James Perry of the Sheriff’s Office.”
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office sent out a post on Facebook warning people of a scam caller that has been reported in the area.

CCSO said it received numerous reports earlier that morning regarding a fraudulent scheme in which a scam caller claimed to be “Lt. James Perry of the Sheriff’s Office.” The caller then told people there was a civil suit that supposedly involved them, according to the post.

The scam caller is using the number 931-240-0332, but CCSO warns that numbers are easily faked, so the caller may use a variety of different numbers.

CCSO said law enforcement agencies and legitimate government entities will never request personal information or payment over the phone in relation to civil suits or legal matters, so do not provide your personal information in any situation like this.

