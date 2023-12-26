Seymour man charged with arson after starting fire in Knoxville church, police say

According to an arrest report, Billy Walker, 34, entered the Church Street United Methodist Church on Henley Street around 3 a.m. on Christmas, locked himself in a bridal suite, then lit a bench and paper towel dispenser on fire.
Billy Walker, 34
Billy Walker, 34(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Seymour man is facing an aggravated arson charge after police say he started a fire in a Knoxville church.

According to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News, Billy Walker, 34, entered the Church Street United Methodist Church on Henley Street around 3 a.m. on Christmas, locked himself in a bridal suite, then lit a bench and paper towel dispenser on fire.

A custodian heard the fire alarm and convinced Walker to leave the room, the report said, and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fire before Walker was taken into custody.

