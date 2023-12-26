Seymour man charged with arson after starting fire in Knoxville church, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Seymour man is facing an aggravated arson charge after police say he started a fire in a Knoxville church.

According to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News, Billy Walker, 34, entered the Church Street United Methodist Church on Henley Street around 3 a.m. on Christmas, locked himself in a bridal suite, then lit a bench and paper towel dispenser on fire.

A custodian heard the fire alarm and convinced Walker to leave the room, the report said, and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fire before Walker was taken into custody.

