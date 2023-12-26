Slowly drying out as some sunshine returns Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will slowly break as we head into Wednesday afternoon giving us more sunshine as temperatures stay above average. Colder temperatures aren’t far away as we’ll see a cold front bring a big drop by Thursday with the chance for some wintry weather for some by Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head through the overnight with only a spotty shower lingering into Wednesday morning. Lows will be a touch cooler as well with most areas in the middle 40s, so don’t forget to grab the jacket as you head out the door.

Clouds will gradually break as we head into the afternoon hours giving us partly cloudy skies to wrap up the day. Highs will be a little closer to normal, but still mild for this time of year as we return to the middle 50s. It will give us a nice chance to get out and enjoy some time outdoors after a very rainy stretch.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re still keeping a watch out for colder temperatures moving in as we head into Thursday as high temperatures are falling back into the middle 40s. We will be on the drier side as we await the arrival of our next system that will move in as we head into Friday.

Most areas are looking at rain chances with higher elevation snow, but with temperatures in the lower 40s during the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few flakes or snow showers mixing in. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the higher elevations as we see overnight temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Colder temperatures with some rain to snow (WVLT)

