Vol running back Jabari Small opts out of Citrus Bowl game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football team is gathering Monday night in Orlando before practice Wednesday and Monday’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game.

One guy the Vols do not have with them in Orlando is Jabari Small. The senior has opted out of playing in the game against Iowa.

As disappointed as anyone about Small missing the game is his roommate in college and fellow Memphis native Omari Thomas, who’s known Jabari since they were kids.

Tennessee RB Jabari Small will be missed in the Citrus Bowl and by maybe none more than his roommate and childhood friend, Vols DL Omari Thomas @wvlt @WVLTSports pic.twitter.com/5SPF7zzXl9 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 26, 2023

Small, who has not practiced with the team since they resumed drills last week, played 45 games at Tennessee, starting 24 of them. He rushed for over 2,100 yards, the 16th-most in UT History.

With Jaylen Wright also gone, this leaves Dylan Sampson as the lead back heading into Monday’s game.

