Vol running back Jabari Small opts out of Citrus Bowl game

The senior had not been taking part in Bowl practices
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football team is gathering Monday night in Orlando before practice Wednesday and Monday’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game.

One guy the Vols do not have with them in Orlando is Jabari Small. The senior has opted out of playing in the game against Iowa.

As disappointed as anyone about Small missing the game is his roommate in college and fellow Memphis native Omari Thomas, who’s known Jabari since they were kids.

Small, who has not practiced with the team since they resumed drills last week, played 45 games at Tennessee, starting 24 of them. He rushed for over 2,100 yards, the 16th-most in UT History.

With Jaylen Wright also gone, this leaves Dylan Sampson as the lead back heading into Monday’s game.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro responds to house fire in Powell community.
Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire in Powell
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and...
Star-studded ‘Tennessee Family Christmas’ special to air on WVLT, hosted by Russell Biven and Beth Haynes
Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Silver Alert issued for Deborah Skaggs
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found safe, KPD says
Judy Anderson is retiring on Saturday after working at the same Waffle House in Tennessee for...
Waffle House employee retiring after 43 years at same restaurant

Latest News

Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Tarleton State guard Lue Williams (4) drives against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30)...
Tennessee wraps up 2023 with win over Tarleton State
Tennessee Head Basketball Coach named as an eligible candidate for the Naismith Basketball HOF...
Rick Barnes named as candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee announces newest Vols for National Signing Day