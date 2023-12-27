Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A black bear took an unexpected ride to a Knoxville trash center this week after jumping into a dumpster, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency representative Matthew Cameron told WVLT News Wednesday.

The bear was dumpster diving when a truck came along and picked up the dumpster, taking its cargo to the Waste Connections trash center on Prosser Road, Cameron said.

The TWRA then responded to the scene, relocating the bear to a wildlife management area. Cameron said the bear was a young male in good health.

It’s a good idea whenever you see a bear to keep your distance and alert the right people. The state has guidelines on interacting with bears here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.