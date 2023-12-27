Calls into Kentucky’s problem gambling hotline have tripled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of calls to Kentucky’s problem gambling hotline have tripled since sports betting became legal in September.

The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling says the number caught them by surprise.

“I thought it would be a steady progression that we would get to these numbers as sports betting evolved,” said Michael Stone, the council’s executive director. “I did not expect a tripling of the raw calls and doubling of the help calls in the first month.”

Michael Stone says Kentucky has only seven qualified counselors across the state. There is not a counselor in Lexington.

“We have these great geographic holes, some people think, and you know that’s part of the bible belt there’s not as much instance of gambling and that would be wrong,” said Stone.

While 2.5% of the revenue from sports gambling is to be set aside for the problem gambling fund, that money likely won’t be available until midway through 2024. That’s projected to be an estimated $1.2 million per year.

“There’s a number of steps before any of that happens,” said Stone.

There is a plan to train and certify additional counselors around the state. A 30-hour clinic is set for January and is paid for by the council.

The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that one percent of U.S. adults have a gambling disorder.

Kentucky’s problem gambling hotline is 1-800-GAMBLER and is answered by people within the state.

