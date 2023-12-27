Catholic schools finding positives in Gov. Bill Lee’s voucher program

The governor wants to spend $140 million from tax money on private school vouchers
Catholic schools for Gov. Bill Lee's voucher program
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Catholic schools are happy with Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to use taxpayer dollars for private education. Officials with the Tennessee Catholic Conference said this gives families more choices on where to send their kids to school.

“Having that option is likely going to attract some new students,” said the Tennessee Catholic Conference executive director, Rick Musacchio.

Governor Bill Lee has proposed giving $7,000 to 20,000 Tennessee students for private school next school year. The money would come from the state’s general fund.

“The $7,000 is going to make a huge dent. That is near full tuition at many of the Catholic grade schools across the state of Tennessee,” Musacchio said.

It also covers nearly half the tuition at Knoxville Catholic. Musacchio said catholic schools have provided quality education for years. He also said many families in Knox County are interested in this program.

“The flow in of students will be manageable. It does open exciting possibilities of how schools might change and expand with the ability of more families to be able to afford to come to our schools,” Musacchio said.

If passed, in its first year, Gov. Bill Lee would help 10,000 families with either a student with a disability or a student with a household income 300% below the poverty level. The other 10,000 would be open to all students.

Next year, all 20,000 scholarships will be open to all students.

“Nine states in the country have universal school choice; some have been in place for some years, and the results are very good there. The outcomes are very good there,” Gov. Lee said.

The proposal will likely become a bill during the General Assembly. Lawmakers will meet for the next session starting Jan. 9.

