Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says

A hunter reportedly found the elk on Friday and called TWRA to report it. Investigators think the elk was shot by a small caliber rifle.
A hunter reportedly found the elk on Friday and called TWRA to report it. Investigators think the elk was shot by a small caliber rifle.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for information after they say a person poached an elk calf in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.

A hunter reportedly found the elk on Friday and called TWRA to report it. Investigators think the elk was shot by a small caliber rifle.

The Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF) and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) have donated a $3,000 reward that will go to anyone who cvan give information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Those with information are being asked to call TWRA Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792, TWRA Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at (731) 441-6018 or TWRA Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at (865) 318-3349.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
Stefen White, 34
Knoxville man charged with murder after argument over picking up dog poop, police say
Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Rural Metro responds to house fire in Powell community.
Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire in Powell
Scam caller falsely impersonating sheriff, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says
Scam caller falsely impersonating sheriff, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

One more mild day before the cold air arrives
One more mild day before the cold air arrives
Your headlines from 12/27 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: house fire in Strawberry Plains,...
Catch Up Quick
AJ Cucksey formed a friendship with Josh Dobbs while he was a player at UT. The two were...
East Tennessee teen, brain tumor survivor featured for friendship with VFL Josh Dobbs
Ben tracks a big-time cooling trend ahead of the New Year
Slowly drying out as some sunshine returns Wednesday
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains