Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for information after they say a person poached an elk calf in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.

A hunter reportedly found the elk on Friday and called TWRA to report it. Investigators think the elk was shot by a small caliber rifle.

The Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF) and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) have donated a $3,000 reward that will go to anyone who cvan give information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Those with information are being asked to call TWRA Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792, TWRA Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at (731) 441-6018 or TWRA Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at (865) 318-3349.

