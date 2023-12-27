Gatlinburg man attacked Loudon County sheriff after crashing into cars on I-40, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Gatlinburg man is facing charges after police say he crashed into multiple cars on I-40 in Knox County and then attacked off-duty Loudon County Sheriff Jimmy Davis.

According to a police report obtained by WVLT News, 37-year-old Erwin Francisco Rivera Lanza, of Gatlinburg, was driving “all over the roadway” I-40 near the 372 mile-marker Saturday afternoon when he hit four other cars, then crashed into a concrete barrier. The report said that one of those cars was a Tennessee Department of Transportation truck with lights flashing.

At the time of the crashes, the report said, Davis, who was off-duty, was following Lanza while on the phone with 911 to give dispatchers his location.

“After Rivera Lanza came to final rest, Sheriff Davis went up to the vehicle to check, and Rivera Lanza came out of the vehicle fighting,” the report said. “Rivera Lanza struck Sheriff Davis on the head and ribs.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene, and Lanza was taken into custody and sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. While there, the report said, officers spoke with Lanza, who said he had been driving at over 100 mph without a seatbelt.

Lanza refused a blood draw while at the hospital, but the report stated that he had signs of being under the influence. He was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

