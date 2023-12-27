Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era

The news comes after Vol running back Jabari Small also opted out of the game
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports’ partner VolQuest has confirmed that the Nico Iamaleava era of Tennessee football will begin at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando as Joe Milton opts out on playing against Iowa.

The news comes after Vol running back Jabari Small also opted out of the game Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Vol running back Jabari Small opts out of Citrus Bowl game

Tennessee will play Iowa on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. WVLT will be hosting a special Big Orange Kick Off on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

