Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports’ partner VolQuest has confirmed that the Nico Iamaleava era of Tennessee football will begin at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando as Joe Milton opts out on playing against Iowa.

The news comes after Vol running back Jabari Small also opted out of the game Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Vol running back Jabari Small opts out of Citrus Bowl game

Tennessee will play Iowa on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. WVLT will be hosting a special Big Orange Kick Off on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

