Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

These charges stem from an active and ongoing investigation.
Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges connected to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Russellville Police Department.

Police said on Dec. 22, Ricky Holder Jr., 33, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of human trafficking, sexual abuse of a minor in a sex performance and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The charges stem from an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 270-726-4911 or 270-726-7669.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era
Stefen White, 34
Knoxville man charged with murder after argument over picking up dog poop, police say
Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains
New Market Fire responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains

Latest News

Ben tracks cooler weather and the chance to see snow flying!
Turning colder Thursday and through the New Year
Bluewater Laundromat is repairing their building after a car crashed through multiple glass...
Car crashes into Knoxville laundromat
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Several events to ring in the New Year for you and your family to Find Your Fun
Church network to open warming centers
Church network to open warming centers
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County