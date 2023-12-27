LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee

New laws such as the gun safety course law, Abrial’s Law and more will take effect on Jan. 1.
Tennessee flag
Tennessee flag(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As 2023 turns into 2024, some new laws will take effect in Tennessee at the start of the new year.

New laws such as the gun safety course law, Abrial’s Law and more will take effect on Jan. 1.

You can find some of the new laws below:

SB0360 – Gun safety course law

This law authorizes the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security to start a voucher program for the reason of reducing costs for people who take firearm safety courses after Jan. 1, 2024. Participants will get a $100 enhanced handgun carry permit application and processing fee reimbursement for obtaining the permit.

The law will also require TDHS to give information on approved handgun safety training courses available to Tennesseans at minimal costs on its website. It has to report the number of vouchers used in the program to the judiciary committee along with the House Criminal Justice Committee.

SBO722 – Abrial’s Law

This bill makes changes to child custody laws in Tennessee, particularly when it comes to abusive situations. The law states that the court can’t remove a child from a parent in a custody dispute if that parent has shown to be competent, protective of the child, and not physically, sexually or mentally abusive.

It also prohibits the parent in the custody battle from being penalized for making a “good faith complaint” about any domestic violence or child abuse.

SBO589 – Distracted driving penalties increased

This bill, known as the Eddie Conrad Act, will increase the number of points that can be charged to a person’s driving record if they are caught texting, videoing, or being on their phone starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The bill is named after Eddie Conrad, who was in the car with his family when a distracted driver hit him from behind, pushing him out into oncoming traffic. He was killed in the accident. His wife and grandchildren were in the car but survived. The family has been bringing awareness to the consequences of distracted driving since the accident.

SB0258 - GPS added to court-issued car breathalyzers

If you get a DUI and the court issues you an ignition interlock device that will be put on your car (if after Jan. 1, 2024), it will have GPS technology on it as well. It will not be used for any type of tracking per the law.

An ignition interlock device is a unit that is installed on your car’s ignition system, where you have to blow into a breathalyzer for the car to start.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Joe Milton to pass on Citrus Bowl, marking start of Nico Iamaleava era
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says (FILE)
Black bear takes a ride to Knoxville waste center, Tennessee wildlife agency says
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke

Latest News

Ben tracks snow *flying* at times Friday and Saturday
Cold air, rain to a wintry mix and snow arrive Friday
All of the structural steel framing for the venue is now in place.
Major step forward in construction of downtown multi-use stadium
A water main break cause some Oak Ridge residents to not have water Thursday afternoon.
Water main break closes road in Oak Ridge, residents without water
Meet the newest member of the Rockwood Police Department, K-9 Dexter!
New K-9 joins Rockwood Police Department
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say
Worker dies at Gatlinburg Convention Center, police say