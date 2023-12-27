Metro Council approves ordinance banning snake handlers on Broadway
The ordinance was amended to include the display or exhibition of animals for payment.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County voted to adopt an ordinance this month that prohibits the handling of snakes for money on or near public property.
During a meeting on Dec. 19, council members discussed ordinance BL2023-70, which added language to a section of the Metropolitan Code of Laws to include “the display or exhibition of animals for payment or gratuity.”
The full ordinance reads:
Related Coverage:
WSMV4 Investigates addressed the issue of snake handlers on Broadway and the potential risks the large reptiles represent to the Nashville crowds.
During an interview with Jac Menish, the curator of behavioral husbandry at the Nashville Zoo, she explained how pythons, like the ones often seen on Broadway, are pretty docile if raised in captivity, and do not require a permit to own as a pet.
However, given the wrong setting, the potential for a dangerous situation is there.
“You never know how they’re going to react,” Menish said. “If they get around your neck, they can squeeze, and it could become very dangerous, very fast. Even if they’re not intending to harm you, it’s just them reacting to their environment. So it’s a risk.”
Mayor Freddie O’Connel signed off on the approval of the amended ordinance on December 21, so do not expect to see any large pythons on display in downtown Nashville in 2024.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.