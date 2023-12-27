One more mild day before the cold air arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures stay mild today with more sunshine this afternoon. Get out and enjoy it because we are seeing cooler air with rain to some higher elevation snow arrive by the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and misty rain stick around this morning, so grab the rain jacket but you won’t need it all day. We are starting out in the mid to upper 40s this morning. Areas along the Plateauu are cooler in the lower 40s.

We’ll slowly see the clouds move out of here throughout the day making for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will warm up to near 58 degrees this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cooler air filters in by the end of the week. Temperatures start out in the upper30s Thursday morning and we only warm to around 46 degrees by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies stick around all day with the chance for an isolated sprinkle and maybe a flurry or two in the higher elevations.

Temperatures drop back into the lower 30s for lows through the weekend. Spotty rain to higher elevation snow showers arrive Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s, but cooler in those higher elevations. We could see a few flurries fly in the valley, especially on Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We are dry for New Year’s Eve but spotty rain to higher elevation snow showers return for the first day of 2024. It’s a cooler start to the new year.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.