‘One of the most loved personalities in gospel music history’ | Friends remember life of Peg McKamey Bean

“Sunday Tradition” hosts Tommy Spencer and Clarke Beasley formed a special bond with Peg over the years.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends are remembering the life of Peg McKamey Bean, the southern gospel singer who captivated people worldwide. “Sunday Tradition” hosts Tommy Spencer and Clarke Beasley formed a special bond with Peg over the years.

“It’s not overstating it to say that she was one of the most loved personalities in gospel music history,” said Beasley. “She had the ability to just take a crowd in the palm of her hand and just take them wherever she wanted to go. She combined that rare gift with a genuineness that people just loved.”

Based out of Clinton, Peg was a founding member of The McKameys with her two sisters. The gospel group later grew to include several family members. The group traveled the country performing and was known to perform regularly at Dollywood.

“She was so genuine. Just even when you seen her out somewhere. She was an award-winning gospel singer, but she was always just Peg,” said Spencer.

Spencer and Beasley said Peg’s signature move was kicking off her shoes while she was singing.

“But you know when she did that, it wasn’t to be a showman. She was imagining herself walking barefoot on streets of gold and that’s exactly what she’s doing today,” said Beasley.

