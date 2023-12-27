Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains

The structure fire is near Hamilton Street and Boulder Lane
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in Strawberry Plains(Rural Metro Fire)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire is currently on the scene of a structure fire in Strawberry Plains near Hamilton Street and Boulder Lane that started on Tuesday night.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area for safety reasons until the situation is under control.

