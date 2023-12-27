Rural Metro rescues 3 dogs in Farragut house fire

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued three dogs from a house fire in Farragut Wednesday, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.

The fire happened around 10:45 a.m. at a home on Fruitwood Lane.

“When crews arrived, they discovered smoke coming from an upstairs bonus room window. Crews were able to quickly isolate the fire and extinguish it in that room, but the majority of the home suffered significant smoke damage,” Bagwell said, adding that no one other than the dogs was home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.