Rural Metro rescues 3 dogs in Farragut house fire

The fire happened around 10:45 a.m. at a home on Fruitwood Lane.
Rural Metro rescues 3 dogs in Farragut house fire
Rural Metro rescues 3 dogs in Farragut house fire(Rural Metro Fire)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued three dogs from a house fire in Farragut Wednesday, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.

The fire happened around 10:45 a.m. at a home on Fruitwood Lane.

“When crews arrived, they discovered smoke coming from an upstairs bonus room window. Crews were able to quickly isolate the fire and extinguish it in that room, but the majority of the home suffered significant smoke damage,” Bagwell said, adding that no one other than the dogs was home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McKameys in concert
Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
Stefen White, 34
Knoxville man charged with murder after argument over picking up dog poop, police say
Tennessee Basketball rose two spots from no. 8 to no. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
Tennessee rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Rural Metro responds to house fire in Powell community.
Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire in Powell
Scam caller falsely impersonating sheriff, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says
Scam caller falsely impersonating sheriff, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Rain and snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday
One more mild day before the cold air arrives
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Elk calf poached in Claiborne County, Tennessee wildlife agency says
Your headlines from 12/27 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: house fire in Strawberry Plains,...
Catch Up Quick
AJ Cucksey formed a friendship with Josh Dobbs while he was a player at UT. The two were...
East Tennessee teen, brain tumor survivor featured for friendship with VFL Josh Dobbs