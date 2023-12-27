Several events to ring in the New Year for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, December 29th:

Join your Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum as they honor Canadian Appreciation Night. Hockey can’t be celebrated without celebrating our friends to the north. Enjoy the wonderful evening along with some exclusive specialty jerseys. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

Are you looking for a parents night out? Look no further as the kids can enjoy a free Winter Wonderland experience. Kids can enjoy snow games, delightful treats and dinner. There will be a snowball toss, creative snowman building and a whole flurry of fun. Spaces are limited so make sure to register beforehand. The event will go from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Kids Cove in Farragut.

Sunday, December 31st:

New Year’s Eve will be rocking at the Island in Pigeon Forge with the annual New Year’s Eve Concert. The headliner this year is Stephen Goff and The Royals. Fireworks will sound off the fun-filled evening with the soundtrack being simulcast on 107.7 WIVK. The Island will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight and it’s a guarantee to bring joy and memories to you and your family.

For those wanting to ring in the New Year a little early, head over to the Farragut Community Center on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is for the whole family and will offer snacks, refreshments and games! You’ll enjoy the start of 2024 with a noon kickoff so the whole family can enjoy!

Head over to New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere where music will begin at 9 p.m. with the silent disco, followed by live music from 10-11:55 p.m. from the WIMZ Garage Band. A night full of food trucks and free activities including a live DJ features Knox Vegas’ best. The ball will drop at midnight and there will be free parking all day long in the city-owned garages. This is an alcohol free event and will be a ton of fun for the whole family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.