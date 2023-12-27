Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

