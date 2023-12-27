Turning colder Thursday and through the New Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our taste of winter is on the way as temperatures are falling below average for Thursday afternoon and staying that way through the weekend and into the New Year. While rain chances remain fairly low we are keeping an eye on some spotty rain and snow showers arriving Friday into Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are continuing to break as we head overnight and with light winds we’ll see a cooler start to our Thursday. Make sure to grab a jacket or coat as you step out the door with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the Thursday afternoon with only a stray shower chance, mainly along the plateau. Highs will struggle to warm behind the cold front as highs only top out in the middle 40s. It will be nice to get some fresh air at times with more sunshine around, but bundle up with the colder temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday afternoon is trending even colder as some areas will struggle to make it out of the upper 30s into the lower 40s. Clouds will be a little more widespread as well as some plateau and mountain flurries and snow showers. Most of the valley remains dry, but it will be breezy at times making it feel colder.

Snow showers and flurries continue as we head into Saturday with the best chance of impacts remaining in the higher elevations. Any snow flurries or snow showers outside of the mountains will be fun to see and talk about, but we’ll be above freezing with no impacts. We are staying colder as we head into the New Year!

Temperatures quickly cooling down (WVLT)

